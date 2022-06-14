Andre Wiggins has been of the key players for the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. All of the Dubs’ player information about his salary and net worth are right below.

Andrew Wiggins was the 1st pick overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He made his NBA debut for the team on October 29, 2014. Surprisingly, Wiggins has been a key player for the Golden State Warriors Celtics in this 2022 NBA Postseason. The Warriors’ forward is averaging 16 points with 47% in Field Goals and 32% from the 3-point line in 34 minutes of play during his playoffs run.

Andrew Wiggins is currently playing in his 8th season in the NBA. During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the “Maple Jordan” has started in all 21 games for the Golden State Warriors. Under Steve Kerr’s management, Wiggins has evolve in his game, due to the lack of player in the Warriors' roster.

Although Andrew Wiggins is one the best Warriors' player with outstanding performances in this 2022 NBA Finals. He is averaging 18 points with 9 rebounds and 2 assists per game in his first-ever Finals series against the Boston Celtics.

Andrew Wiggins’ contract

According to Spotrac, an specialized website, Andrew Wiggins signed a 5 year deal worth $147,710,050 with the Minnesota Timberwolves, including $147,710,050 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $29,542,010. In 2022-23, Wiggins will earn a base salary of $33,616,770, while carrying a cap hit of $33,616,770 and a dead cap value of $33,616,770. In 2023, he will be an unrestricted free agent, unless the Warriors signed him with a new deal.

Andrew Wiggins' net worth

According to many specialized websites, Wiggins' net worth is currently an estimated of 35 million dollars. This number could change astronomically if he manages to sign a new deal at Golden State or at any other franchise if the Dubs don't want him.