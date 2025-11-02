NBA announces hefty fine on Joel Embiid for controversial action during 76ers’ loss to Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a tough loss in their NBA Cup opener against the Boston Celtics on Friday, falling 109-108 in a tightly contested game. Despite strong performances from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers couldn’t overcome a short-handed Celtics squad — and to make matters worse, they received some bad news from the league afterward.

The NBA announced an official statement confirming that Joel Embiid has been fined $50,000 for making a lewd gesture on the court with 7:08 remaining in the first quarter of the game against the Celtics. Here’s the video:

After the incident — which appeared to mimic a signature move popularized by WWE legends Triple H and Shawn Michaels as part of D-Generation X — Joel Embiid’s gesture was still deemed unacceptable by the league. The NBA considered it a violation of its code of conduct and professional image standards, leading to the $50,000 fine.

Despite the controversy, Embiid delivered a solid performance against the Boston Celtics, finishing with 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. He was the 76ers’ second-leading scorer behind Tyrese Maxey, who continues to shine in what’s shaping up to be a breakout season.

How Embiid’s fine affects him

The fine is hardly significant for Embiid financially, as the Philadelphia star is earning $55,224,526 this season under his max contract. Through four games, the seven-time All-Star is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 block in 22.3 minutes per game.

However, things haven’t gone Embiid’s way lately. Following the fine, it was also reported that he will miss Sunday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets due to left knee injury management, according to the league’s official injury report.

Tyrese Maxey leading the way for the 76ers

Tyrese Maxey continues to be the bright spot for the 76ers this season. The young guard has been playing at an All-Star level, and in the narrow loss to Boston, he put up 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 14 assists — another stellar performance that showcased his growing leadership.

Meanwhile, rookie VJ Edgecombe has also emerged as a valuable contributor. The 20-year-old guard is quickly proving that he belongs in the league, complementing Maxey’s production with 17 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds against the Celtics.

With Embiid sidelined and facing scrutiny, Maxey and Edgecombe have stepped up to keep the 76ers competitive early in the season — a promising sign for a team still finding its rhythm.