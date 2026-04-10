Are Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle playing today, April 10, for Timberwolves vs Rockets at Toyota Center?

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle are both dealing with minor injuries and were officially listed as questionable ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ April 10 matchup against the Houston Rockets.

According to the latest injury reports, Edwards is managing a knee issue, while Randle is dealing with hand soreness. Both players were added to the report late in the week after featuring in recent games during the tight late-season schedule.

Neither injury appears to be long-term, but both have been classified as day-to-day situations, meaning their availability is expected to be determined closer to tip-off at the Toyota Center.

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How and when did Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle get injured?

Anthony Edwards has been dealing with a right knee issue that first surfaced in mid-March 2026, while Julius Randle’s right hand soreness emerged during the recent late-season stretch, including the April 8 game vs. the Orlando Magic.

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle react after a three point basket against the Chicago Bulls in 2026 (Source: Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Edwards’ injury is not tied to a single play but rather ongoing knee inflammation (patellofemoral pain) that has caused him to miss multiple games in recent weeks, including contests in early April.

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Randle, meanwhile, was held out on April 8 against Orlando due to right hand soreness, with the issue appearing as part of workload management during a back-to-back scenario rather than a traumatic injury event.

Both players were subsequently listed on the official injury report again ahead of the matchup against the Houston Rockets, reinforcing that these are ongoing, late-season physical issues rather than new injuries suffered in a single game.

How long is the recovery timeline for Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle?

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle are both considered day-to-day, with no long-term recovery timeline currently expected. Edwards’ knee condition has been managed carefully for several weeks. For Randle, hand soreness is typically a short-term issue, and his absence on April 8 was largely precautionary due to schedule congestion rather than severity.

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How have Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle performed so far this season?

Anthony Edwards has led the Timberwolves as their primary scorer and offensive engine, while Julius Randle has been a consistent secondary option providing scoring, rebounding and physicality.

Edwards has delivered another standout campaign, carrying a heavy offensive load and emerging as one of the league’s top perimeter scorers. Even while managing knee issues, he has remained central to their identity on both ends of the floor.

Randle has complemented that production with reliable scoring and frontcourt presence, often stepping into a larger offensive role during games Edwards has missed. His ability to create offense in isolation and contribute on the glass has been key during Minnesota’s playoff push.

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Together, they’ve formed one of the most important duos in the Western Conference, with their availability continuing to shape the Timberwolves’ ceiling heading into the postseason.