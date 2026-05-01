Is Kevin Durant playing for Rockets vs Lakers in Game 6 of 2026 NBA Playoffs first round?

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is officially listed as doubtful with a left ankle sprain on the latest injury report ahead of the team’s first-round Game 6 clash against the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Rockets’ recent update left the door open for Durant to return for the crucial matchup, the odds of him seeing action tonight remain slim. His status is expected to be a game-time decision, but given the severity of the sprain, the medical staff is likely to be cautious.

Due to his recurring ankle issues, the 14-time All-Star has only been available for Game 2, which resulted in a Rockets loss at Crypto.com Arena. While Durant is unlikely to suit up tonight, if Houston manages to tie the series, there is a possibility he could return for a high-stakes, win-or-go-home Game 7 back in Los Angeles.

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Rockets fighting back without their star

Despite missing their primary offensive engine for four of five games, the Rockets have shown incredible resilience. After falling into an 0-3 hole—a deficit no team in NBA history has ever overcome—Houston roared back with two consecutive wins to extend the series.

Jabari Smith Jr. reacts after scoring a three point basket. (Getty Images)

The Rockets have relied on their young core to stay afloat. Amen Thompson led the way in Game 4, while Jabari Smith Jr. stepped up in Game 5. With Durant likely to be sidelined again tonight at the Toyota Center, the pressure falls on these young stars to force a seventh game against a veteran Lakers squad.

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Lakers still without Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are dealing with their own major injury concerns. Luka Doncic remains out indefinitely after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Reports indicate that even if the Lakers advance to the second round, the Slovenian star is expected to miss that entire series as well.

However, the Lakers did receive a boost with the return of Austin Reaves. After overcoming an oblique strain, Reaves played 22 minutes in Game 5, contributing 22 points, four rebounds, and six assists. Now fully recovered, he is expected to be in the starting lineup tonight as the Lakers attempt to close the door on Houston’s comeback attempt.