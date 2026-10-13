Are Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry playing today, Oct. 13, in Lakers vs Warriors for 2026 NBA Preseason?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will play in 2026 NBA preseason action at T-Mobile Arena, offering a key look at how both rosters are preparing for the regular season while raising anticipation around stars Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, whose participation had been questioned.

On Doncic’s side, he is expected to be back on the floor after returning to team practice on Sunday. He did not play in their earlier preseason meeting on October 6, 2026, as the team rested him during a back-to-back set.

Curry is also trending toward notable action against the Lakers. Head coach Steve Kerr stated that Steph Curry will play in the second half, adding that he is hopeful Curry will bump his minutes up and play at least 20 to 22 minutes.

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Performance expectations for Curry and Doncic

Fans may be concerned given Stephen Curry‘s runner’s knee status. However, the star guard said on media day in September that his knee has been feeling “great” heading into the season. The issue may be that Curry might not have some of the team’s best players to aid him, including Kristaps Porzingis or an injured Jimmy Butler.

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors dribbling the ball.

Nevertheless, Curry is among the best not only because of talent, but through work ethic, training, and a commitment to giving his best; if his knee status becomes an issue, he will surely be the first to recognize it and let the staff know.

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For the Lakers, it would be encouraging to see Luka Doncic look like his usual self, much like he did in their recent win over the Sacramento Kings when he scored 23 points in just 25 minutes. The same applies to Austin Reaves, who made his preseason debut in that game and understandably looked a little rusty.

The Lakers are 1-6 in their season openers since 2019-20. While that has rarely affected their overall results—typically finding success in spite of the six 0-1 starts—it would be ideal to start the new 2026-27 campaign on a high note. The Lakers and Warriors are also set to square off on Opening Night of the 2026 NBA season on October 21.

Key takeaways

Luka Doncic is expected to play for the Lakers after returning to practice Sunday.

is expected to play for the Lakers after returning to practice Sunday. Stephen Curry will play in the second half for Golden State, per Steve Kerr.

will play in the second half for Golden State, per Steve Kerr. October 21 marks Opening Night when the Lakers and Warriors square off again.