Jayson Tatum receives positive injury update ahead of Celtics’ decisive Game 7 vs 76ers

The Boston Celtics missed their chance to close out the series in Philadelphia, falling 106-93 and forcing a decisive Game 7 at TD Garden. Beyond the scoreboard, the primary concern for Boston fans was the fitness of Jayson Tatum, who exited Game 6 early after experiencing tightness in his leg.

To the relief of Celtics Nation, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Boston superstar is in good condition and is fully prepared for tomorrow night’s win-or-go-home clash.

“It’s positive right now. Everyone in Boston is downplaying anything with Jayson Tatum… I’m told that Jayson Tatum told teammates after the game he’s fine, he’s good to go. So, I think the expectation in Boston is Game 7 Jayson Tatum is all good,” Charania said on Get Up.

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Tatum clarifies the situation

Many in Boston were uneasy watching Tatum retreat to the locker room during the third quarter and later appearing on a stationary bike without returning to the floor. Following the loss, Tatum addressed the media to explain that the lopsided score played a role in his continued absence.

Jayson Tatum on his leg:



“You guys probably saw when I went to the back, saw me on the bike, my leg just was a little stiff when I came out third quarter.”



“But just kind of assessing the moment, the game was a little out of reach.”



(Q: @RealBobManning) pic.twitter.com/JehY5saN0Q — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) May 1, 2026

“You guys probably saw when I went to the back, saw me on the bike; my leg just was a little stiff when I came out in the third quarter,” Tatum told reporters. “But just kind of assessing the moment, the game was a little out of reach”.

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Joe Mazzulla confirms Tatum’s availability

The sight of Tatum on the stationary bike sparked fears among fans, especially given his history with a previous Achilles rupture. However, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was quick to shut down any speculation regarding a setback.

“He’ll play,” Mazzulla said bluntly when asked by the Boston Globe about Tatum’s status for the series finale. With the season on the line, the Celtics will have their best player on the floor as they look to avoid a historic upset at the hands of the 76ers.