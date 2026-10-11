Why aren’t the Carolina Panthers playing today, Oct. 11, in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a key win over the Detroit Lions, but their NFL schedule looks different this Sunday. With Week 5 underway, Carolina’s next move raises questions about its 2026 campaign.

The Carolina Panthers are not playing on Sunday, October 11, because they have a bye in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. The scheduled break gives Dave Canales‘ team a weekend off in the middle of the regular season.

Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and the rest of the team will have a chance to regroup after splitting their first four matchups, with the break offering time to recover and prepare for the next stretch of the season.

They enters the bye after a 32-26 victory over the Detroit Lions on October 4, bringing its record to 2-2 through four games. Until their comeback, fans can follow the rest of the NFL Week 5 slate while the team takes its scheduled pause.

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What is the Panthers’ record entering Week 5?

The Carolina Panthers enter Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season with a 2-2 record, having won two of their first four games. Dave Canales’ team is coming off a 32-26 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 4, giving them momentum.

Derrick Brown #95 and Jaelan Phillips #5 of the Carolina Panthers (Source: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

They opened the regular season with a 59-37 loss to the Bears in Week 1 before bouncing back with a dominant 34-3 win over the Falcons in Week 2. However, they could not build on that performance, falling 21-18 to the Browns in Week 3.

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Carolina responded against Detroit on October 4 at Bank of America Stadium. Quarterback Bryce Young completed 29 of 41 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Running back Chuba Hubbard also made a significant contribution, finishing with 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers secured their second win of the season. Through four games, Carolina has scored 121 points while allowing 109, giving it a plus-12 point differential.

Who will the Panthers face in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season?

The Carolina Panthers will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 18, in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with CBS carrying the broadcast.

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It will be Carolina’s first game after its Week 5 bye. The matchup will put the Panthers on the road against an Eagles team playing its second consecutive home game after hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on October 11.

For Carolina, the break provides an opportunity to regroup before returning to action. The Panthers head into the bye after a 32-26 win over the Detroit Lions on October 4, which brought their record to 2-2.