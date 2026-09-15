Celtics’ Paul George drops key injury update regarding NBA return

Ahead of the 2026 NBA season, new Boston Celtics star Paul George offered a significant injury update regarding his timeline to return to the floor.

Paul George was involved in a blockbuster NBA offseason trade that sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers and brought George to the Boston Celtics. On Tuesday afternoon, the Celtics held an introductory press conference for new members of the team, where George addressed the media.

Now, George has given an update on his health as the new season quickly approaches. “I feel great again. I feel like I’ve turned a corner of dealing with injuries, and now kind of reestablishing myself and from a physical standpoint again,” said George, per John Kalaris of Locked on Celtics on X.

George has dealt with several injury setbacks over the last few years, dating back to his time with the Los Angeles Clippers. While he clearly has lost a step athletically even when fully healthy, Boston will still hope that he is able to stay on the floor as often as possible this year as he enters his late 30s.

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What is expected of George

Although George has not shown his maximum potential in recent years due to injuries, a healthy version of the veteran forward can become one of the best players in the league, potentially offering even more than Brown provided for the Celtics.

Paul George against Jaylen Brown.

George by and large outplayed Brown during the matchup between the Celtics and 76ers in the playoffs this past spring, knocking down a barrage of tough jumpers as Philadelphia battled back from a 3-1 deficit, and also providing some of his usual stout perimeter defense.

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He remains an excellent perimeter defender, a high-level secondary playmaker, and one of the most efficient catch-and-shoot threats in the NBA. His ability to space the floor should fit seamlessly alongside Tatum, creating driving lanes and offensive flexibility that few teams can match.

The Celtics envision a version of George who plays more than 60 games, shoots over 40 percent from three-point range, and provides another experienced postseason option alongside Tatum.