Are Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic playing today, Oct. 6, in Warriors vs Lakers for 2026 NBA Preseason?

The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in the 2026 NBA Preseason, but are Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry playing?

The 2026 NBA Preseason is well underway and two blockbuster franchises will play against each other. The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off, with the statuses of Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic a question for fans.

For Steph Curry, he is expected to play for the Warriors tonight at home in the Chase Center. Curry logged 10 points in 12 minutes during the Warriors’ preseason opener.

However, Luka Doncic‘s status is doubtful, meaning he is unlikely to suit up on the second night of a back-to-back preseason period. Doncic had 21 points on Monday against the Sacramento Kings.

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Steph Curry is entering year 17 with high expectations

Now 37 years old, Curry is entirely focused on “extending his prime” and maintains an inner belief that he can still play at the absolute top of his game to compete for championships. However, while he has high expectations, the Golden State Warriors’ external expectations for the team are actually at a decade-long low.

Stephen Curry registered 10 PTS, 2 AST, and 1 STL in 13 minutes to open the preseason 💦#NBAHighlights #AmericanExpressNBATipOff2026 pic.twitter.com/17RPhPGRjg — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) October 5, 2026

For over a decade, Curry and the Warriors entered training camp with clear-cut title expectations. However, heading into the 2026–27 NBA season, plenty of analysts are widely predicting Golden State to miss the postseason entirely.

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LA Lakers’ Luka Doncic has lots of pressure this year

Luka Doncic enters the 2026 NBA season facing intense pressure as the undisputed franchise centerpiece of the Los Angeles Lakers following a major organizational and roster overhaul, including parting ways with LeBron James.

With LeBron James no longer on the roster, the weight of carrying the franchise rests squarely on Doncic’s shoulders alongside co-leader Austin Reaves. Public and media expectations remain sky-high for Dončić to deliver an NBA championship to Los Angeles.

Key Takeaways

Stephen Curry is expected to play for Golden State in tonight’s preseason home opener.

for Golden State in tonight’s preseason home opener. Luka Dončić remains doubtful on the second night of a back-to-back slate.

slate. Analysts predict Golden State could miss the postseason entirely entering year 17.