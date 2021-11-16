Atlanta Hawks play against Boston Celtics for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on November 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). Hold a record at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Atlanta Hawks won a couple of games at home to emerge from a long losing streak, the most recent win was against the Orlando Magic 129-111. Atlanta Hawks are in the 12th spot of the eastern conference with 6-9 overall.

The Boston Celtics have won five of the last seven games including a recent win over the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-92 on the road during a double round. This game against the Hawks will be their last on the road before heading home to play the Los Angeles Lakers.

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Atlanta Hawks opened the series at home with two wins but have yet to play three series games. The first win of the series was against the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100, an easy game as the defending champions are struggling and it is unlikely that they will be able to recover in November. But the Hawks also have negative numbers, the team recently lost six straight games, almost all on the road. Atlanta Hawks are scoring an average of 108.9 points and the defense allow up to 110.2 points as the seventh worst of the season.

It appears that the Boston Celtics are getting over the bad start they had in the 2021-22 NBA season with 5 losses and only two wins. So far the Celtics have won five of the last seven games, the most recent win against the Cavaliers 98-92 just after losing to them 89-91. After this game, the Celtics return home to play the Lakers, Thunder, Rockets, and Nets. The Celtics are scoring an average of 107.2 points per game and the defense allow only 106.1 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports South East, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

Atlanta Hawks are underdogs again after several consecutive losses, but they have a defense moderately capable of stopping the visitors. Boston Celtics as possible favorites for this game are doing everything possible to get out of the middle in the Eastern Conference table and climb more positions. The best pick for this NBA game is: Boston Celtics spread (TBA).



