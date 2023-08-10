For the first time in years, Los Angeles Lakers have reasons to believe. Not only do they have LeBron James, but Rob Pelinka also secured contract extensions for Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis.

The 25-year-old has blossomed into a key contributor for the purple and gold, having a breakout season last year. AD, meanwhile, continues to be their biggest star behind The King.

After hitting the open market, Reaves agreed on a four-year, $53 million extension with the Lakers. Davis, on the other hand, agreed on a three-year max extension worth $189m. Many people questioned this decision due to AD’s injury history, but Reaves is convinced the Lakers made the right decision.

Austin Reaves defends Lakers’ decision on Anthony Davis

“Sign it! You got to, he’s Anthony Davis,” Reaves said, via HoopsHype. “People out there doubt him sometimes, but he’s arguably one of the most skilled players in the league. He’s got incredible IQ to the game. He’s a joy to play with and a joy to be around, so as long as I can be around him for my career, the better I’ll be for it.”

After reaching the Conference Finals a few months ago, the Lakers are heading into the 2023-24 NBA season with high expectations. Reaves believes the team is in a good place ahead of the upcoming campaign.

“I feel really, really good about what we did,” he said. “You bring back the core that went to the Western Conference Finals and those pieces fit really well with what we kinda need because we lacked that last year.”

The Lakers have made plenty of moves in free agency, landing Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes. In addition, they also brought back D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura.