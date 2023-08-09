LeBron James shocked the entire NBA when he hinted retirement. That happened after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

However, the Lakers didn’t give up in free agency to bring back the King. Undoubtedly, one the biggest names to convince LeBron James was Austin Reaves and here’s another great example of that.

LeBron James’ epic reaction with Austin Reaves before the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Austin Reaves is part of the United States’ team which will try to win the FIBA World Cup. After a big failure in the 2019 edition at China, they are in Group C alongside Jordan, Greece and New Zealand.

Steve Kerr is the head coach of that squad and the Lakers’ young star was superb during an exhibition game against Puerto Rico in Las Vegas. LeBron James took notice of that and sent him a very special message on social media.

“A-R you so COLD man!!!” That message for Austin Reaves was posted by LeBron James on Twitter and then he included it in one of his Instagram stories. The King is absoultely hyped with his teammate prior to the World Cup.