When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Anthony Davis, they hoped he’d end up being the best player on the team, even ahead of LeBron James. And while he’s been their most-defining factor, he has left some to be desired.

Davis’ inconsistency and injury-proneness have stood in the way more often than not. And as great a player as he is, that might have also taken somewhat of a toll on his reputation.

Nevertheless, Davis’ impact on the team is so big that it goes way beyond the stat sheet. According to rising NBA star Austin Reaves, his sole presence there allows everybody to gamble and be more aggressive on the defensive end of the floor.

Austin Reaves’ Explains How Anthony Davis Impacts The Lakers’ Defense

“He’s obviously a good person to have on your team, especially defensively,” Reaves said on All The Smoke. “I don’t think he gets enough credit for what he does for us as guards.”

“Knowing you have him as a rim protector, you can be more physical, more aggressive, you can kind of shoot passing lanes and know if they get in the paint then it’s going to be tough to get two anyways,” added Reaves. “He’s arguably right behind Bron as the most skilled player I’ve ever seen. Just his height, the way he moves, he can handle the ball, he can shoot it. There’s really nothing he can’t do.”

Davis is a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest players of all time. Hopefully, this will be the year he finally takes the torch from LeBron and establishes himself as the undisputed alpha dog in Los Angeles.