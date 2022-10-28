New season, same-old Brooklyn Nets. It seems like a week doesn't go by unless the Nets are tangled up in some drama or negative narrative. Unsurprisingly, Ben Simmons is the one to blame this time.

And we say unsurprisingly because it's nothing new with Ben. He's shied away from attacking the rim, he doesn't want to take wide-open shots, he's air-balling layups, and he's not even playing good defense anymore.

All things considered, Simmons seems like a shell of himself out there, and it's not a matter of rust. As a matter of fact, several scouts told ESPN's Brian Windhorst that he's actually scared of going to the line and is relieved when he's sent to the bench.

Brian Windhorst: Ben Simmons Is Scared Of Shooting Free Throws

"The scouts who have been dispatched to watch Ben Simmons closely, and there have been a lot early in this season, believe the reason that Ben Simmons doesn't go aggressive isn't because he's afraid of missing the shot as much as he's afraid of getting fouled," Windhorst said. "He has only taken 9 free throws the entire season so far, he has only made three of them... he's not afraid necessarily of missing the shot."

"Another thing that has bothered scouts who have watched Ben Simmons play is his reaction to being in foul trouble," Windhorst added. "I've talked to scouts who have watched repeatedly as Ben Simmons gets into foul trouble and gets pulled out of the game and they believe he almost looks like he's relieved to be coming out of the game at times."

"So I can understand why his teammates are already trying to be protective of him. But the big worry for the Nets is that Durant, Irving, and Simmons have played 77 minutes together so far this season and they've been outscored by 30 points," he concluded.

You don't have to be a basketball expert to realize that Simmons isn't happy on the court. He's hiding on offense, shrugging on defense, and it seems like he's lost all feel for the game. Once considered a generational talent, he's been a liability this season.

Of course, it's been just a handful of a long NBA season, so there's a chance he can turn things around. He's definitely got the physical and basketball skills to do so. But whether he's mentally strong or willing to even try, that's a whole different story.