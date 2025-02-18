Trending topics:
LaMelo Ball bet on a contract that cements him as the cornerstone of the Hornets for years. His salary reflects his status, but also the pressure of leadership. Is he ready to change Charlotte’s history?

By Ariadna Pinheiro

LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at the United Center on January 17, 2025.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesLaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at the United Center on January 17, 2025.

LaMelo Ball isn’t just the face of the Charlotte Hornets; he’s their biggest bet for the future. With his overflowing talent and electrifying playing style, the team has made sure to lock him in: in 2023, he signed a contract worthy of a rising star.

He is already the undisputed leader of the team, and this investment is a clear sign that the Hornets see him as their cornerstone. The goal? To leave years of uncertainty behind and build a team that can seriously compete.

The pressure is on his shoulders, but if there’s one thing he has proven since entering the NBA, it’s that he thrives on the big stage. Can he turn the Hornets into true contenders? His contract and salary say yes.

What is LaMelo Ball’s salary?

In 2023, LaMelo Ball signed a five-year extension worth $203.85 million, securing his place with the team through the 2028-2029 season. This deal grants him an average annual salary of $40.77 million, according to Spotrac.

For the 2024-2025 season, he has a base salary of $35.15 million, which will increase in the following seasons: $37.96 million in 2025-2026, $40.77 million in 2026-2027, $43.58 million in 2027-2028, and $46.39 million in 2028-2029.

LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets react after a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on October 25, 2024. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets react after a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on October 25, 2024. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Before this extension, he was under his four-year rookie contract, valued at $35.5 million, with team options in the last two years. During that period, his average annual salary was approximately $8.9 million.

Beyond his earnings on the court, he has shown a strong commitment to social causes. In 2020, while playing for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia’s National Basketball League, he donated a month’s salary to help victims of the wildfires in New South Wales.

With this new contract, Ball not only cements himself as the highest-paid player on the Hornets but also strengthens his status as one of the NBA’s most promising and socially engaged young stars.

