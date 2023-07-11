After more than a decade of shortcomings and struggles, Damian Lillard has finally listened to the thousands of NBA fans urging him to request a trade. He wants to play for the Miami Heat and the Miami Heat alone.

The only issue with that request is that he doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his current contract, which still has four years left on it. Simply put, he has no say in where he’s traded to.

With that in mind and looking to make the most of his value, the Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly set quite the steep asking price for their superstar, according to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian.

Insider Reveals Blazers’ Asking Price For Damian Lillard

“Some have bristled at the idea that Lillard and his agent are attempting to control the market for the point guard,” wrote Fentress. “But after 11 years in Portland waiting for the franchise to build a title contender around him, Lillard, 32, is determined to spend his remaining prime years playing for the team of his choice.”

“The Blazers, according to NBA sources, are seeking in the neighborhood of four first-round picks and two quality players,” the report continued. “But accomplishing that could require adding a third team to the equation.”

The Heat are reportedly exhausting all avenues to try and get the pieces the Blazers ask for their All-Star guard, but as Blazers’ GM Joe Cronin recently said, it might take months before a deal gets done.