Since his childhood, Jurickson Profar has admired the MLB career of his fellow Curaçaoan, Andruw Jones, and dreamed of following in his footsteps. Now, that dream is becoming a reality as Profar will have the chance to shine with the Atlanta Braves next season.

On Thursday, the Braves made a significant move, signing Profar to a three-year, $42 million contract. The deal includes a $12 million salary for this year, followed by $15 million in each of the next two seasons.

“Based on last year, we had Jurickson as the second-best free-agent bat,” said Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos, according to MLB.com. “We believe who he was last year is who he will be going forward.”

Profar: A valuable addition to the Braves’ roster

The Braves have added a versatile and experienced player in Profar, who can fill in for Ronald Acuña Jr. while he recovers from a knee injury. Acuña is expected to miss at least six weeks at the start of the season. Profar, who will likely be a starting outfielder, provides the Braves with an important offensive boost during this period.

Jurickson Profar #10 of the San Diego Padres warms up before Game Two of the Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

“Profar’s excellent plate discipline makes him an ideal candidate to open the lineup while Acuña recovers,” Anthopoulos added. “You love the fact that there’s contact, on-base skills, and he switch-hits. It’s really a perfect complement and fit for our team.”

The rebirth of Profar: From top prospect to key player

Last season, Profar showcased all the skills that once made him MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 overall prospect. While his path to the top may have taken longer than expected, Profar has now emerged as a consistent contributor in the majors, primarily playing in left field.

Although defense in left field may not be his strength, Profar’s offensive abilities more than make up for it. The Braves are confident that he will be an asset to their roster in the upcoming MLB season.