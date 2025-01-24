MLB News: Manny Machado's teammate leaves Padres to sign $42M deal with Braves

Manny Machado witnessed the San Diego Padres make it to the postseason, delivering solid performances as a team despite falling short of securing a major title. Unfortunately, one of his teammates won’t be returning for the 2025 season, as he has signed with the Atlanta Braves.

According to Robert Murray, the Padres player who inked a $42 million deal with the Braves is Jurickson Profar, who was with the franchise from 2023 through the end of the 2024 season. This contract marks the largest of Profar’s career.

Last season, Profar achieved notable personal milestones, including 668 plate appearances, 94 runs, 158 hits, 85 RBIs, and 24 home runs. It was undoubtedly his best season in MLB and one of his most productive stints with the Padres, where he also played from 2020 to 2022.

Profar and Machado shared responsibilities in the Padres’ defense, with Machado anchoring the infield while Profar manned the outfield. During the postseason, Profar contributed with one run, five hits, and seven games played. This marked his third postseason appearance with the Padres.

Jurickson Profar #10 of the San Diego Padres walks across the field escorted by umpire Adrian Johnson after an incident with fans in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Two of the Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Who Will Replace Profar in Left Field?

The Padres have yet to confirm a replacement for Profar, but they still need a strong option for the left-field position. According to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, potential candidates include Brandon Lockridge and Tirso Ornelas. While neither is a natural left fielder, adjustments could be made for the 2025 season.

Padres’ Early 2025 Schedule

Notably, the Padres will kick off the 2025 season with a four-game home series against the Atlanta Braves, meaning Profar will return to Petco Park to face his former team on Opening Day. Their first road games will take place in April against the Chicago Cubs.