In a fiery start to his tenure with the Bears, new head coach Ben Johnson wasted no time stirring the pot in the NFC North. The former Lions offensive coordinator threw a pointed jab at Matt LaFleur and the Packers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Ben Johnson head coach of the Chicago Bears
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesBen Johnson head coach of the Chicago Bears

Ben Johnson has sparked major controversy in the NFL following his introductory press conference as the new head coach of the Chicago Bears. The former offensive coordinator of the Lions made a shocking statement about Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers.

“I know this is the toughest division in football right now. There are three teams that made the playoffs this year. I’ve got tremendous amount of respect for the coaches and the players in this league. Having competed against them for the last six years. Dan Campbell, Kevin O’Connell, you’re talking about two guys that are up for Coach of the Year awards as the season ends here. And to be quite frank with you, I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year (laughs).”

Johnson will face the great challenge of mentoring Caleb Williams to lead the Bears to the Super Bowl. However, no one expected him to kick off his new journey by throwing that kind of jab at one of his colleagues in the NFC North.

Is Ben Johnson the new Bears coach?

Ben Johnson is now officially the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, and according to a report by Mike Florio, he will reportedly earn around $13 million per season. He was one of the most sought-after names following his brilliant work as the offensive coordinator for the Lions.

“I wanted this job. I do have a message here for the players. Get comfortable being uncomfortable. The bar has been set higher than it’s ever been set before. I get goosebumps right now just thinking about being the head coach of the Chicago Bears. I know what this role and this responsibility requires and I cannot wait to get to work.”

