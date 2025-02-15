Lakers’ LeBron James reacts to the selection of an NBA legend as a Hall of Fame finalist

The Los Angeles Lakers have been home to many NBA legends, and LeBron James has had the privilege of playing alongside some of the game’s greatest talents. One of the most memorable is Carmelo Anthony, a longtime friend and former teammate—not only in Los Angeles but also as part of the iconic 2003 NBA Draft class, widely considered one of the best in history.

Upon learning that Anthony had been named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, James took to social media to congratulate his close friend. “WELL DESERVING MY BROTHER!!!!!” James wrote on X in response to Anthony’s reaction. “SO DAMN HAPPY AND PROUD OF YOU CHAMP!!“

The 2003 NBA Draft remains one of the most legendary in league history, featuring numerous players who left a lasting impact. Names like Boris Diaw, Kirk Hinrich, David West, Mo Williams, Kyle Korver, Josh Howard, and Kendrick Perkins all made significant contributions to championship-contending teams. The class also produced Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, along with LeBron James, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

Carmelo Anthony’s journey through the NBA

Carmelo Anthony entered the NBA as the third overall pick in the 2003 Draft, selected by the Denver Nuggets after leading Syracuse to an NCAA championship. From the moment he stepped onto the court, he established himself as an elite scorer, averaging 21 points per game as a rookie and revitalizing a struggling Nuggets franchise. Over the next seven and a half seasons, Anthony became one of the league’s most dominant offensive forces, earning four All-Star selections and leading Denver to the Western Conference Finals in 2009.

In New York, Anthony became the face of the Knicks, delivering unforgettable scoring performances and cementing himself as one of the league’s premier forwards. In 2013, he won the NBA scoring title with an average of 28.7 points per game and led the Knicks to a 54-win season, their best in years. Despite his individual brilliance, the team struggled to sustain playoff success. After several frustrating seasons, Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017, marking the beginning of a challenging chapter in his career.

Anthony’s time with the Thunder and Houston Rockets was short-lived, as he struggled to adjust to a reduced role. By 2018, he found himself out of the league, with many questioning whether his NBA career was over. However, in 2019, he made a triumphant return with the Portland Trail Blazers, proving he could still contribute as a veteran scorer. His resurgence continued with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021, where he embraced a bench role alongside James.

Though Anthony never won an NBA championship, his legacy as one of the most gifted scorers in league history is undeniable. A 10-time All-Star, a six-time All-NBA selection, and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, he retired in 2023 with over 28,000 career points. Beyond the NBA, his impact on Team USA was legendary, becoming the all-time leading scorer in Olympic history and winning three gold medals. His influence transcends the court, cementing his status as one of the most iconic players of his generation.