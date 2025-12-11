Lakers’ LeBron James and one of his teammates call out the team’s defensive shortcomings

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a solid start to the NBA season, with a more cohesive roster and their stars developing a stronger on-court understanding. They remain a highly competitive group that can easily position themselves as contenders, yet there are still areas to improve, and LeBron James along with Austin Reaves are well aware of that.

The Lakers suffered a tough 132-119 loss at home to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. With their defense heavily exposed throughout the game, James and Reaves acknowledged the team’s shortcomings during their postgame availability, stressing that their issues were both structural and effort-based.

While discussing potential solutions, James emphasized the importance of unity on the defensive end. “It has to be five guys on a string. Obviously, you can’t do it individually, by yourself. It has to be five guys on a string. Communication always has to be at an all-time high, letting you know what’s going on behind you and things of that nature.”

He also gave credit to the Spurs’ versatility. “Obviously, this is a unique team,” James said. “Six or seven guys who can break you off the dribble. Super fast, super quick, some of them stronger. Faster, quicker ball-handlers. So a unique team, and they definitely got the best of us tonight.”

Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Defensive lapses that opened the door

San Antonio started the game on a remarkable run, scoring 70 points in the first half while shooting nearly 50 percent from three. The Lakers’ perimeter defense lacked precision, leaving players such as Harrison Barnes, Julian Champagnie and Stephon Castle with clean looks that the Spurs capitalized on repeatedly.

Austin Reaves echoed those concerns, pointing directly at the breakdowns along the arc. “That’s a weakness we’ve got to get better at,” Reaves said. “The spirit is still high in here. We know we can do it. But we have to be a group that guards with five people, and like Bron said, we’ve got to be on a string in our rotations, and we’ve just got to play hard on that end.”

The star trio was not enough

The Lakers’ trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves delivered strong performances despite the loss in the NBA. Doncic led the night with 35 points, five rebounds and eight assists. James posted an impressive 19 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Reaves struggled early but finished well, contributing 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while shooting 6-for-16 from the field.

Given the trio’s production, the Lakers were expected to stay in control. Instead, the defeat highlighted another lingering issue for the Purple and Gold, as their lack of depth once again proved costly.

