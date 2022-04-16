The 2022 playoffs begin for the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets when they face each other this Sunday, April 17. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022 NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

In what will undoubtedly be one of the closest series of these playoffs, the Boston Celtics will face the Brooklyn Nets this Sunday, April 17. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a duel between two teams whose path in the regular season was totally different: on the one hand, the Boston Celtics had a start with many doubts and several defeats that put them in a compromised position, fighting for the last places in the Play-in. Then they had a big upgrade, which allowed them to finish second in the Conference.

In the case of the Nets, their start was very good, being leaders even during several moments of the regular season. Then they had a big drop in their performance (mainly due to the absence of Durant and the internal problems of the team, especially with James Harden) that almost left them out of the Play-in. At the end, they regained their level that allowed them to have their place in the Playoffs.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

Throughout the regular season, these two teams have faced each other in a total of 4 games, in which the Boston Celtics have won 3 and the Brooklyn Nets 1. The last game between the two was last month, specifically the March 6 and on that occasion it was a 126-120 victory for the Celtics.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Sunday, April 17, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast in the United States on ABC.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Boston Celtics are the favorites to take the victory with 1.55 odds, while 2.50 odds will be for the Brooklyn Nets victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all NBA games.

BetMGM Boston Celtics 1.55 Brooklyn Nets 2.50

*Odds via BetMGM