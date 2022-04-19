Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets are ready for what will undoubtedly be a very tough Game 2. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022 NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

In what is undoubtedly the most difficult of the first round series of these 2022 Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will play the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 this Wednesday, April 20. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Sling (50% off your first month).

Game 1 of this series was without a doubt the most intense of all that have been played so far. So much so that the winner was defined just in the last seconds. Jayson Tatum gave the Celtics the first game of the series in a truly spectacular end. Undoubtedly a true demonstration of why this series is the toughest of the first round.

Of course, Game 2 is expected to be just as intense given what both teams have shown early in the Playoffs. On the local side, they will try to go 2-0 to Brooklyn, while the visitors, knowing that if there is a 7th game it will not be at home, they need to win at least one of the games on the road to be able to make a difference playing at home.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: Sling

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

During the regular season the Boston Celtics have won 3 of the 4 duels they had against the Brooklyn Nets. From there it is understood that favoritism is in their favor in this series, regardless of the fact that it is a game between 2nd and 7th.

On the other hand, the first game of this series showed that it will not be easy for the Boston franchise, since the Nets are not only a tough team, but after having overcome the slump they had in the middle of the regular season, they have returned to their best version that if they had not been for that fall, surely they would not have been a Play-in team.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Wednesday, April 20, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast in the United States on Sling (50% off your first month).

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Boston Celtics are the favorites to take the victory with 1.62 odds, while 2.35 odds will be for the Brooklyn Nets victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all NBA games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Boston Celtics 1.62 Brooklyn Nets 2.35

*Odds via BetMGM