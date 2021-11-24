Boston Celtics play against Brooklyn Nets for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at TD Garden in Boston on November 24, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Conference leaders at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Boston Celtics recently won against the Houston Rockets at home 108-90, that was the third consecutive victory at home during the home game series that began on November 19 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooklyn Nets are dominating the Eastern Conference 13-5 overall, plus they have won six of the last seven games. The most recent victory for the Nets was against the Cavaliers 117-112. After this game the Nets return home to play the Suns.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

For the first time this season the Celtics win three straight games, the rest of the winning streaks were just two wins. The Celtics have a positive record with 10-8 overall in the 8th spot of the Eastern Conference, in addition to the team's record in the last 10 games in good with 7 wins and only three losses. The Celtics are scoring an average of 108.3 points per game and the defense allows up to 105.5 points per game.

Brooklyn Nets are dominating the Eastern Conference with ease with 13 wins and only 5 losses. In a recent win against Cleveland Calaviers 117-112 on the road, the Nets dominated the home team by winning three quarters and taking advantage of the Cavaliers' 12 turnovers. The top scorers for that game were Kevin Durant with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists and Patty Mills with 17 points and 3 assists. The Nets are scoring an average of 108.8 points per game and the team allows 105 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

Boston Celtics are underdogs at home with +1 ATS and -104 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good record at home but the visitors are leaders of the conference. Brooklyn Nets are favorites by -1 point to cover and -112 moneyline. The total is fixed at 216 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Brooklyn Nets -1.



FanDuel Boston Celtics +1 / -104 Totals 216 Brooklyn Nets -1 / -112

* Odds via FanDuel.