Boston Celtics play against Toronto Raptors for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at TD Garden in Boston on November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Ready to recover big at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Boston Celtics lost to the Dallas Mavericks 104-107 in what was the last game on the road before returning back home from a 3-game series away from Boston. But before that loss, they won the first two games of the series against the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat.

Toronto Raptors have a positive record this season but narrowly at 6-5 and the two most recent games were home losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets. Before those two consecutive losses the team had a five game winning streak.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

Boston Celtics are in the eleventh position of the table in the Eastern Conference with 4 wins and 6 losses. They opened the season with two losses and two wins, after those four games the Celtics lost three consecutive games to the Wizards twice and the Bulls. The Celtics' weak point is Jaylen Brown as he is injured and Brown is likely not available until late November. Boston Celtics are scoring an average of 108.8 points per game, and the defense allows up to 110.2 points per game.

Toronto Raptors have good numbers, but the recent two home losses to Cavaliers 101-102 and Nets 103-116 have raised questions about the Raptors' defensive play. At the beginning of the season the Raptors lost three games at home and won only one on the road. That bad start looks like it could be repeated after just 11 days in the 2021 NBA season. Toronto Raptors are scoring an average of 104.7 points per game, the defense allows up to 101.8 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions And Odds

Boston Celtics are favorites at home with -2 points and -125 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a negative record at home with 0-3, one of those losses was against the visitors. Toronto Raptors are underdogs with +2 ATS and +115 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 209.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Toronto Raptors +2.



FanDuel Boston Celtics -2 / -125 Totals 209.5 Toronto Raptors +2 / +115

* Odds via FanDuel.