Not so long ago, the Los Angeles Clippers made one of the biggest moves in recent NBA history, signing Kawhi Leonard and immediately trading for Paul George.

On paper, Steve Ballmer’s team looked poised to become the ultimate powerhouse in the Western Conference, even ahead of the likes of the Golden State Warriors.

But paper doesn’t win titles, and they’ve been hurt more often than they’ve been on the court. That’s why Brian Windhorst of ESPN doesn’t see a scenario where they get a big extension.

Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Won’t Get Big Contract Extensions

“I don’t think there’s any chance that those guys get four-year extensions,” Windhorst said. “They both can be free agents after next season because they have player options. There’s no chance that they’re getting extended four years. I would be stunned if they get extended four years. But that doesn’t mean that they can’t get extended, though. And that the Clippers won’t make an offer or even a multi-year offer.”

Notably, his ESPN colleague Stephen A. Smith echoed a similar sentiment. He pointed out how many games PG and Leonard have missed over the years, and how they’re pretty much a waste of money to the organization.

“You’ve missed 119 of 307 regular season games,” Smith said. “That’s 38 percent due to injuries. In that time span, you’ve earned $148.2 million in your career. $57.3 million of those money’s worth the games missed. Kawhi Leonard; he’s missed 147 of 308 regular season games. That’s 48 percent due to injuries, Kawhi’s earned $146.9 million in his career with the Clippers. About $70.8 million for games he’s missed. I don’t see the Clipper fans getting any refunds.”

This will be a controversial matter for months to come, and we wouldn’t be shocked to see both of them tangled up in countless trade rumors until their situations get settled, if ever.