It wasn’t long before James Harden let the Philadelphia 76ers know that he wanted out. The Beard submitted a trade request ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, and he reportedly desires to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

It makes sense, since he could have a legitimate chance to succeed next to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook. Harden is not getting any younger, and his championship window could close soon.

Despite his intentions, there has been no progress in trade conversations as the Sixers’ demands seem to be too high for the guard’s suitors. However, the Clippers don’t look that interested in him anyway.

Clippers have no rush in trading for Harden

“Even the Clippers, Harden’s preferred destination, have been fairly unserious about what they’re willing to give up in order to acquire him,” Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reports. “The prevailing sentiment seems to be that Harden is still valued, but on the team’s terms, which is a shift from the franchise-defining clout Harden had at his peak.”

This may not be great news for Harden, who seems to have made up his mind despite the Sixers’ willingness to keep him for at least another year. Maybe it’s just a matter of time before he finally leaves, but right now, it’s hard to tell.