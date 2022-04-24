Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics will play on Monday April 25 at Barclays Center for Game 4 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, predictions, and odds.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 4 in the US

Boston Celtics will have the opportunity to close down their First Round series against Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center for Game 4 of the 2022 NBA First Round Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

From Game 1 to Game 3, Boston Celtics have dominated the Brooklyn Nets. It didn't matter if it was at the TD Garden or the Barclays Center, the outcome was the same. Jayson Tatum was even shout out MVP in Game 4 at Nets' home. In this Playoff series he is averaging 29 points per game with 41% in Field Goals made.

On the other hand, Kevin Durant has been far from his game throughout this playoff series. He is averaging 22 points per game with 38% in Field Goals made per game. This comes as a shock because he ended the regular season with a 29 points per game with a 51% in Field Goals made.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Monday, April 25, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Boston Celtics stepped forward to a possible First Round sweep last Saturday at Brookly Nets' home. In the last game, Celtics took the lead 3-0 in this playoff series against the Nets, who are now in elimination jeopardy. Nets ended Game 3 with 21 turnovers which led to a 12-point lead by the Celtics. This 109-103 loss for the Nets has to be their wake-up call if they want to force a Game 5 in this playoff series.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: How to watch in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 4 between Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics to be played on Monday April 25, 2022 at the Barclays Center will be broadcast on Sling (50% off your first month) as well as on TNT in the United States. Boston Celtics are leading 3-0 this playoff series.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and Odds

Boston Celtics are leading 3-0 this First Round playoff series against Brooklyn Nets. If they win the next game, Celtics will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. According to BetMGM, the favorites to win Game 4 are the Brooklyn Nets with -120 odds, while Boston Celtics have +100 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 222.5 points for Game 4 of this First Round playoff series.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!