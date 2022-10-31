Brooklyn Nets will face Chicago Bulls in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets will play against Chicago Bulls at the Barclays Center in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

Neither team is off to a good start this regular season. On the Chicago Bulls side, they have a negative balance of wins/losses: 3-4. The most curious thing is that 2 of those three victories were against the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, last finalists in the Eastern Conference, so it may be that this team has potential, although they have not yet reached their best version.

The Brooklyn Nets are off to an even worse start, winning only 1 of their first 6 games. A very poor performance for a team with the template that the Brooklyn franchise has. Of course, much more is expected of these Nets, with stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the team.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

This game will be the first between these two rivals of the four that will be played in this 2022/2023 regular season. Both teams will come into this matchup with negative win/loss records, so they need a win to improve their stats and fight for Playoffs positions.

How to Watch or Live Stream Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls to be played this Tuesday, November 1 at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not given their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. It is difficult to choose who will be the favorites, and surely those who have favoritism have it by little difference.

