Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will face each other at the Barclays Center this Tuesday, April 12 at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Play-in game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

The first of the Play-in games is coming up and the action will take place first in the Eastern Conference where the Brooklyn Nets (7th), with an irregular season, will face the Cleveland Cavaliers (8th) who had a very good start being among the first places in the East, but then they were declining.

It will undoubtedly be a very interesting game in which the Nets, not only because of their better placement but also because of what they have been showing in their last games, are the favorites, although that does not mean that the Cleveland Cavaliers are finished, who in their stars Garland and Kevin Love could find the key to eliminate the tough Brooklyn franchise.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Storylines

During the regular season, these two rivals played 4 times, with 3 wins for the Brooklyn Nets and only 1 for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The last game was on April 8 with a 118-107 victory for the Nets.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers in the U.S.

This Play-in game between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers to be played this Tuesday, April 12, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT.

Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Brooklyn Nets is the favorite to take the victory with 1.25 odds, while 4.00 odds will be for the Cleveland Cavaliers victory.

BetMGM Brooklyn Nets 1.25 Cleveland Cavaliers 4.00

