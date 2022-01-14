Brooklyn Nets will face the New Orleans Pelicans at the Barclays Center this Saturday, January 15. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans will face each other at the Barclays Center this Saturday, January 15, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game.

The Nets are still looking to get to the top of the Eastern Conference. Their great victory against the leaders, the Chicago Bulls, had allowed them to get closer to the objective of leading the conference. However, their surprising loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder (one of the weakest teams in the West this season) allowed the Miami Heat to equalize their win / loss balance. That is why Nets need the victory to be able to keep their second place and get close to the Bulls again.

On the side of the Pelicans, after a rather bad start, it seems that little by little they are consolidating as a team and are already one of the franchises fighting for a place in the Play-in. Currently they have the same number of victories as the Portland Trail Blazers (16), the last that would be entering the Play-in, although with one more defeat (26 against 25 for the Blazers). They come from two victories in a row and will seek to extend that streak.

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Storylines

The game that the Brooklyn Nets will play against the New Orleans Pelicans this Saturday, January 15 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Barclays Center will be the second between the two rivals for this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first of them was played on November 12, 2021 with a victory for the Nets by 120-112.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans to be played this Saturday, January 15, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York will be broadcast in the United States on: YES, Bally Sports NO.

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorite yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. It seems predictable, however, that the favoritism will be on the part of the Brooklyn Nets, the second-best team in the Eastern Conference and one of the best in the NBA.

