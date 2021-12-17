Brooklyn Nets, the leader of the Eastern Conference, will face the Orlando Magic this Saturday, December 18 from 7:30 PM (ET) at the Barclays Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US.

The current leaders of the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets, will face this Saturday, December 18 at 7:30 PM (ET) the Orlando Magic, who after the Pistons, is the worst team in the Conference. Here you can find the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US. This game will be broadcast in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Nets are the current leaders of the Eastern Conference and intend to remain so. The Brooklyn team owns a win / loss record of 21-8, surpassed only in the entire NBA by the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns (both at 23-5). They have the chance to remain at the top of the east against a very weak visitor.

On the Magics side, although there is still a lot of regular season to play and in that time anything could happen, it seems difficult to think that the Orlando team is for much more than for tanking. At 5-24, thinking right now that the Florida franchise could become a playoff team would be overly optimistic.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York City

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Storylines

The game that the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic play this Saturday, December 18 at the Barclays Center will be the third in this regular season of the NBA 2021/22. The previous two games were Nets victories: the first on Nov. 10, a 123-90 victory; and the second, on November 19, with a tight score of 115-113.

They will undoubtedly be a duel of opposites: the best in the Eastern Conference against one of the worst teams not only in the East, but in the entire NBA (only the Pistons have a worse record). Obviously, both are in search of different objectives, on the side of the Brooklyn team to continue improving their balance and maintain their leadership, and for the Magics they are looking for some improvement, although this seems to be a tanking season for them.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic, to be played on Saturday, December 18, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: YES, Bally Sports Florida.

Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic: Predictions

Although the bookmarkers have not yet given their favorites, something they will surely do in the next few hours, it would be difficult for the favorites not to be the Brooklyn Nets, taking into account that they march first in the Eastern Conference and that they also face a very weak team (one of the worst in the NBA) such as the Orlando Magics.