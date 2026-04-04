Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly ready to return to the NBA earlier than expected

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a disappointing season, as they currently sit outside of the play-in picture. A major factor behind those results has been the absence of their star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been dealing with a hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee. However, recent reports indicated that the star was ready to return to the NBA.

The NBA launched an investigation into the Bucks after Antetokounmpo claimed he was healthy enough to play while the team had kept him sidelined, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Bucks did not share further details in the report.

“The Bucks have told NBA investigators that Giannis Antetokounmpo declined the opportunity to play 3 on 3 scrimmages as part of return protocol from a mid-March knee injury,” said Charania. “Antetokounmpo told the league he is healthy enough to resume action.”

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Giannis wants to play

It was clear that the Bucks preferred to protect their star and keep him off the court, especially with the team not competing for major goals this season. However, Antetokounmpo’s competitive mindset remained evident throughout the situation.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Based on Charania’s reporting, Antetokounmpo appeared healthy enough to return. The Bucks informing the league that the 10-time All-Star declined to participate in a three-on-three scrimmage as part of the recovery process suggested that this was a key reason Milwaukee had not yet cleared him to play.

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Antetokounmpo suffered the injury after landing awkwardly during the Bucks’ 134-123 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 15. He had missed 10 consecutive games for Milwaukee following that incident.

Giannis numbers this season

The two-time MVP had played in 36 games during the NBA season. Antetokounmpo averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 62.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range.