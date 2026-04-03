Warriors report confirms Stephen Curry return date from injury

The Golden State Warriors are preparing for a major boost as Stephen Curry nears his return after a lengthy absence. The veteran has missed significant time with a knee injury, and his comeback could arrive just as the Warriors prepare for the postseason push through the Play-In Tournament.

Curry’s absence forced the Warriors to rely on depth and defensive intensity to remain competitive. While results were inconsistent, the team managed to stay in the playoff picture, keeping themselves within reach of a meaningful late-season surge once their star was ready to return.

Now, with the postseason approaching, Curry’s potential comeback could dramatically change expectations. Golden State’s offense has lacked the usual spacing and rhythm, and his presence would immediately reshape the team’s outlook entering the NBA Play-In.

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When will Stephen Curry return for the Warriors?

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Curry’s return could happen very soon. “Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to be cleared to return on Sunday against the Houston Rockets after missing over two months and 27 consecutive games due to a persistent knee injury, sources tell me and Anthony Slater.”

The Warriors currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference and have secured a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Their potential opponents include the Suns, Blazers, and Clippers, making Curry’s availability even more significant as they prepare for elimination-style games.

If Curry is cleared as expected, the Warriors would regain their primary offensive engine at the perfect time. With the Play-In looming, his return could be the difference between an early exit and a deeper postseason push.