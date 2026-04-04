Lakers lose Luka Doncic after injury and Austin Reaves could be next

The Los Angeles Lakers may be dealing with another injury concern as Austin Reaves also appeared to suffer an issue during the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. With Luka Doncic already out for the rest of the regular season, the possibility of another key contributor being limited only adds to the growing tension around the team heading into the playoffs.

Reaves managed to continue playing, but the sequence quickly drew attention from the coaching staff and medical personnel. He appeared uncomfortable after stretching for a loose ball, raising concerns about whether the Lakers could be facing multiple health issues at the worst possible time of the season.

With the playoffs approaching and rotation depth already under pressure, any setback involving Reaves would complicate the Lakers’ plans. LeBron James and the Lakers are trying to maintain the No.3 seed in the Western Conference, but injuries are beginning to overshadow that goal.

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Is Austin Reaves injured with Lakers?

Yes. Head coach JJ Redick confirmed that Austin Reaves felt discomfort after an awkward play against the Thundeer, though he was able to continue. The Lakers will now monitor how he responds before determining whether further evaluation is necessary.

“He was in a weird position, stretching for a basketball, loose ball, and just felt something like intercostal, somewhere in his back, in between the ribs. He was able to play through it and battled back. We’ll see how he feels.”

The update only increases concern for Los Angeles heading into the playoffs. With Doncic already out indefinitely and Reaves now dealing with discomfort, the Lakers could enter the postseason short-handed, putting even more pressure on the rest of the roster.