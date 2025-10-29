Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo delivers emphatic message about potential trade to Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a centerpiece in the Milwaukee Bucks organization, found himself at the heart of swirling speculation about a potential offseason move to the New York Knicks. Even with the season underway, media outlets continued to probe him on the matter, to which he delivered a resolute response.

“Who said that? I’m here representing my team. And that’s it. We beat the Knicks. I didn’t read that article, and I try to stay away from all the rumors,” Antetokounmpo stated decisively, addressing the persistent rumors and affirming his unawareness of such discussions.

Previously, reports surfaced suggesting his dissatisfaction with certain decisions within the Bucks‘ management. His social media activity, particularly following events like Brook Lopez’s departure to the Clippers and Damian Lillard to the Trail Blazers, fueled speculation about his future. However, the situation stabilized when his brother Thanasis was re-signed, restoring a sense of normalcy.

Despite everything, there was an intriguing moment during a live stream from Greece with iShowSpeed, where Antetokounmpo left questions about his future with the Bucks open-ended, after learning about roster changes. Still, his actions speak volumes about his commitment to Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo’s perspective on facing the Knicks

Players have long memories, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is no exception. He shared insights into the added motivation behind facing the Knicks, especially considering last season’s playoff defeat at their hands.

“For sure it was a lot extra. They swept us last year. We didn’t make it tough for them. It was very easy, in my opinion. As a leader of this team, I remember. I don’t forget things,“ The Greek Freak expressed to the media.

Antetokounmpo’s stellar performance

Regardless of any off-court speculation, Antetokounmpo’s on-court performances speak volumes about his love for the game. Following a rejuvenating break at home and playing in the EuroBasket, he has returned more formidable than ever.

His recent game stats stand as evidence:

37 PTS — 14 REB — 5 AST — 16/26 FGM

31 PTS — 20 REB — 7 AST — 11/14 FGM

40 PTS — 14 REB — 9 AST — 14/20 FGM

37 PTS — 8 REB — 7 AST — 16/22 FGM

These performances led the NBA to announce that he is “the first player in NBA history to record 140+ points, 50+ rebounds, and 20+ assists through the first four games of the season.”

