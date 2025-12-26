Is Ja Morant playing today, December 26, for Grizzlies vs Bucks?

The Memphis Grizzlies (14-16) face the Milwaukee Bucks (12-18) tonight at FedExForum for regular season NBA action, and the biggest question for the home crowd is the availability of Ja Morant. The star guard is fighting to return to the starting lineup after a recent stretch on the sidelines.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Grizzlies have listed Morant as questionable due to a left ankle sprain for tonight’s matchup against the Bucks in Memphis.

Morant‘s return would provide a massive boost for a Memphis team that has navigated a season riddled with injuries. The franchise cornerstone previously missed 10 games after suffering a right calf issue against the Cavaliers on November 15th.

Since returning from that ailment, he has only appeared in two contests—a loss to the Jazz and a win over the Clippers—before spraining his left ankle, which forced him to miss the Grizzlies‘ last four games.

Ja Morant in action against the New York Knicks. (Getty Images)

Despite his absences, Memphis has remained competitive, though Morant’s presence clearly takes their game to the next level. The 2019 second-overall pick is averaging 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists through 14 games this season.

Grizzlies could get another key piece back

In addition to Morant’s potential return, the Grizzlies may also welcome back rookie Cedric Coward. The No. 11 overall pick is currently listed as questionable with left heel soreness, which sidelined him during the team’s recent loss in Utah.

Coward has been a bright spot for a short-handed roster that currently has six players ruled out, including Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, John Konchar, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Vince Williams Jr.

On the other side of the ball, the Bucks are facing their own depth issues. Milwaukee has officially ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf strain) and Taurean Prince (neck), while Gary Trent Jr. is considered questionable with a calf contusion.

