Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals what the Milwaukee Bucks have lost after Damian Lillard’s departure

The Milwaukee Bucks are in an unusual position, unsure of which direction to take as one of their biggest stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo, faces uncertainty about his future with the franchise — especially following the recent departure of another superstar, Damian Lillard.

After Lillard’s contract was waived and stretched, sending him back to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Bucks continued their roster overhaul that began in February when they acquired Kyle Kuzma and later added Myles Turner as a key free-agent signing.

Giannis believes that for this new-look Milwaukee team, maintaining “good spacing” will be even more important. “Last year we had one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league, and I think this year we can be even better,” he said during the Bucks’ postgame press conference following their preseason matchup against the Chicago Bulls, via HoopsHype. “We have one year under our belt, and we know how to play with one another.”

The Bucks led the league in three-point shooting percentage during the regular season, hitting 38.7% of their attempts. This year, Giannis expects the team to be even more effective with Turner’s arrival, calling him “a great player who creates a lot of advantages” thanks to his ability to stretch the floor.

Damian Lillard during a Milwaukee Bucks game.

How Myles Turner can improve the Bucks’ system

Giannis is confident that Turner’s presence will make the Bucks a faster and more efficient offensive unit, emphasizing that spacing will define their success in the upcoming NBA season.

“We’ve got to space the floor appropriately. I cannot stress enough how important spacing is for this team. Without spacing, we’re not good. With good spacing, we’re a very dangerous and difficult team to beat,” he explained.

Of course, things may get tricky considering both Brook Lopez and Lillard are no longer in Milwaukee. However, the Bucks remain a major three-point threat with players like Taurean Prince, Bobby Portis, AJ Green, and Kevin Porter Jr. all capable of knocking down shots from deep against every team in the NBA.