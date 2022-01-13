Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors face each other on Friday at United Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Chicago Bulls will team up against Golden State Warriors at United Center in Chicago on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 162nd regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Chicago Bulls are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 84 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 77 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on November 12, 2021, and it ended in a 119-93 win for the Warriors at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 14, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: United Center, Chicago

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM



Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Chicago Bulls have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost twice (WWLWL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Golden State Warriors have been doing similarly, winning twice times in their last five games (WLLWL).

The Warriors currently sit in second place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.750. While the Bulls are placed on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.692. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 18, 1966, and it ended in a 119-116 win for the Chicago side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors, to be played on Friday, at the United Center, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on ESPN in the United States.

Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Chicago Bulls vs Golden State Warriors matchup. However, judging by the Bulls' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via FanDuel