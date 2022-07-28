The NBA community has gone wild as soon as the Boston Celtics emerged as a potential trade suitor for Kevin Durant. However, not everyone is so hyped about this rumor, including a Celtics fan favorite.

It's been four weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn, yet the Nets are still waiting for an offer that satisfies them. The latest word on the street is that Boston has joined the queue for the 12-time All-Star.

The Celtics, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, may feel that KD could be the missing piece they need to get their hands on the trophy next time. In fact, they have reportedly offered a package centered around Jaylen Brown to bring Durant to the TD Garden.

While many consider this is what the team needs to succeed, not everyone would be so sure about it. If not, just ask Brian Scalabrine, who seems to be concerned about Durant's age.

Brian Scalabrine explains why Kevin Durant may not be what the Celtics need

“My only concern with Kevin Durant–and I’m not qualified to answer this–is I have no idea how long [a] 7-foot long, lanky, super highly skilled [player] is gonna last," Scalabrine told SiriusXM NBA Radio, via ClutchPoints. "I have no reference point. … Everybody ages differently. ...”

"I don’t know how Kevin Durant is gonna age. If he ages gracefully, then the Celtics should do that trade. But if he falls off the cliff somewhere down the road, then that’s gonna be a tough move because you’re giving up a young, hungry, hardworking [player] for a guy that I don’t know how much longer he has.”

That is a valid concern, as it's actually one of the reasons why it's taking so long for the Nets to find a trade partner. Though we're talking about one of the best players the NBA has seen, interested teams may find Brooklyn's asking price too high for an aging superstar.