LeBron James claps back at claims the Rockets are better than the Lakers

Following a lackluster Game 5 blowout at the hands of the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers now find their series lead trimmed to just 3–2. Despite the Rockets playing without superstar Kevin Durant, the momentum in this Western Conference clash has shifted, but don’t expect LeBron James to buy into the hype.

When asked about the mounting narrative that Houston might actually be the superior squad, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer didn’t mince words. “I don’t care about s*** like that, bro. The game is won between the lines,” James told reporters post-game. “Ask one of the young guys that question. I’m too old for that s***.”

The return of Austin Reaves to the rotation was expected to provide the spark needed to close out the series. Instead, the Lakers looked disjointed, a far cry from the disciplined unit that dominated the first three games.

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While the Lakers struggled to find their rhythm, the Rockets have proven they aren’t ready to head to the offseason. Even without Durant’s scoring gravity, Houston’s collective effort has forced Los Angeles into a precarious position.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The King’s retirement outlook

Beyond the immediate playoff pressure, the conversation around James has shifted toward his eventual exit from the league. In a resurfaced sentiment from his Mind the Game podcast, LeBron emphasized that his post-NBA life will be defined by making up for lost time with his family.

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“Hell yeah. My wife is going to get a lot of time,” James said regarding his retirement. “I’ve had to sacrifice not being with my wife a lot because I wanted to be the greatest player that ever played this game.“

Game 6: Clinch or collapse?

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Friday’s Game 6. For the Rockets, a victory on home court would force a winner-take-all Game 7 and a chance to complete a historic comeback.

For the Lakers, the objective is simple: Win and advance. A victory in Game 6 ends the series and sets up a heavyweight second-round matchup against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder. If Los Angeles can’t rediscover their early-series form, they risk letting a golden opportunity slip through their fingers.

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