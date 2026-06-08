When was the last time Donald Trump attended a NY Knicks game at MSG before Game 3 of 2026 NBA Finals?

Donald Trump will be in attendance for Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, putting an end to more than a decade away from the "World's Most Famous Arena."

Donald Trump was 26 years old the last time the New York Knicks were crowned NBA champions. He was 53 the last time the Knickerbockers made the championship round. Him being an avid New York fan, he wasn’t about to miss as the organization is two wins away from glory in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Trump was once a courtside regular at Knicks games at Madison Square Garden. However, he has largely put that fandom aside since entering national politics. In fact, a Trump hasn’t attended a Knicks game at MSG in more than a decade. Fans in attendance for Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals will witness an exceptionally rare Trump sighting.

According to reporter Evan Sidery, the last time Trump attended a Knicks game at the “World’s Most Famous Arena” was on December 4, 2014, when the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town for a regular-season matchup. When the Knicks take on the Spurs in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, Trump will be back at MSG for an NBA fame for the first time in 12 years.

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Trump’s appearance will make NBA history

With his presence during Game 3, Trump will set a precedent. Trump, who was born in Queens and grew up in New York City, will become the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals showdown.

Mike Brown of the New York Knicks.

As reported by the NBA at the time, Barack Obama was the last president to attend a game, as he sat courtside during Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

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However, Obama attended that game after leaving office, and it took place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Another notable difference is that Trump has opted against sitting courtside and will instead watch from a suite, according to Shams Charania.

Knicks’ final score last time Trump attended a game

The last time Trump was in attendance to watch the Knicks, New York fell 90-87 to Cleveland, led by the likes of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Perhaps the 45th and 47th president of the United States’ appearance is a bad omen for the Knicks, who are two wins away from capturing an NBA championship and will play Games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden.

According to The Sporting News, the last time Trump was in attendance for a Knicks victory was March 26, 2012. More than 14 years later, he hopes to bring good luck as New York looks to close out the series quickly and capture its third NBA championship in franchise history.