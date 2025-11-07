Celtics legend makes it clear what he would do with LeBron James if he were the Lakers’ GM

The offseason was filled with speculation about a potential exit for LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers. While the team made several offseason moves to strengthen the roster and make another push for the NBA championship—possibly James’ final run—the Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has a very different take.

Paul Pierce believes it’s time for the Lakers to move on. Speaking on KG Certified, the Hall of Famer said he would trade LeBron James if he were running the franchise, arguing that Los Angeles needs to start building for the future rather than chasing short-term hope with a stagnant ceiling.

“If I’m the GM, I’d trade LeBron James,” Pierce said. “We already saw what it looked like last year. We got swept. I’m just trying to develop for the future. They’re gonna get swept this year, this team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pierce went further, naming several Western Conference teams he feels have already surpassed the Lakers in both strength and playoff potential. “Right now, I’ve got Houston beating them, I’ve got OKC better than them. Denver is better than them, and they might not want to see Golden State… I’m telling you, the Lakers gotta trade him [LeBron]. If they add some other little pieces, then they’ve got a shot cuz they get more.”

Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics.

Advertisement

Something never seen before with LeBron

If such a move were to happen, the idea of trading LeBron James would be unprecedented. He’s a once-in-a-generation talent, a player who has never been traded in over 22 seasons in the NBA. But in today’s league, nothing is truly off the table.

Advertisement

see also Heat’s Erik Spoelstra breaks silence after the total fire that destroyed his house

In an era where even superstars like Luka Doncic could be traded against their will, no player is completely untouchable. For James, now 40 years old, this means that even he isn’t entirely immune to market dynamics—though he still maintains more control than most.

Advertisement

Under his current contract, LeBron holds a no-trade clause, meaning the Lakers would need his direct approval to finalize any deal. This gives the four-time MVP full veto power and the ability to block any move he doesn’t support, keeping the balance of control firmly in his hands.