Joel Embiid receives positive injury update as Paul George’s return nears: When was the last time they played together?

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled due to the absence of their stars, as both Joel Embiid and Paul George have been unavailable, Embiid because of injuries and inconsistency, while George has been serving an NBA 25-game suspension. Now, there is positive news regarding Embiid’s recovery as George’s return is also approaching, setting up the possibility of seeing them back on the court together.

The last time Joel Embiid and Paul George played together was not long ago, as it happened earlier this same NBA season. Their most recent appearance came on January 22, 2026, in an overtime win against the Houston Rockets, 128-122.

It was a game where both made an impact. Paul George recorded 10 points in 37 minutes, along with six rebounds and four assists, while Joel Embiid finished with a triple-double, posting 32 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, showing how important they are for the 76ers.

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Embiid injury update

The 76ers have been without Joel Embiid for the past 12 games as he has been dealing with a right oblique injury. Before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, head coach Nick Nurse said that Embiid participated in an on-court workout after shootaround as he continues his recovery.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers.

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Embiid’s season was impacted by injury. He has been limited to 33 games, averaging a little over 31 minutes per game. The last time he played was on Feb. 26 in a win against the Miami Heat, when he recorded 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal.

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He has been averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 blocks, with shooting splits of 49.5 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from three-point range and 85.8 percent from the free-throw line.

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Paul George suspension

The 76ers have also been without Paul George, who received a 25-game suspension for violating NBA rules. At the time, the league announced, “forward Paul George has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA NBPA Anti-Drug Program.”

It was a significant blow for Philadelphia, especially as he had been finding rhythm during the season. The nine-time All Star, in his 16th season, was averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists through 27 games.

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