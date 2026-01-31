Paul George receives 25-game NBA suspension: Why was the 76ers star penalized?

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently enjoying a resurgent campaign compared to last season’s disappointment. Sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 26-21 record, the team recently faced a massive setback as the NBA announced a 25-game suspension for forward Paul George.

“Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. George’s suspension will begin with tonight’s game between the 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans at Xfinity Mobile Arena,” the NBA stated in an official release on Saturday.

The news comes as a major blow to the 76ers just as George had found his rhythm following an early-season injury. The nine-time All-Star has been productive in his 16th season, averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists through 27 games.

George takes full responsibility

The former Indiana Pacers star provided a statement to ESPN’s Shams Charania, explaining that the violation stemmed from “improper medication” taken while seeking treatment for his mental health. George apologized to the organization, his teammates, and the fans, taking full responsibility for the error.

“Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication,” George said via Charania.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision-making during this process. I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return,” the report read.

When could George return?

This absence is particularly sensitive for the 76ers, as the trio of George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey had finally reached full health and were beginning to gel on the court. The financial hit is also substantial; George is set to forfeit roughly $11.7 million of his $51.7 million salary.

George will not be eligible to return until March 25, when Philadelphia host the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center. By the time he returns, only 10 games will remain in the regular season, meaning the 76ers’ postseason seeding could largely be decided by the time he steps back onto the hardwood.

Here’s a list of every game George will miss during his 25-game suspension: