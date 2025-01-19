Jayson Tatum makes something clear on scuffle in Celtics’ loss against the Hawks

The Boston Celtics fell short against the Atlanta Hawks, losing 119-115 in overtime at TD Garden, marking their fourth defeat in the past seven games. While the loss stung, much of the attention centered on a tense moment during overtime when Jayson Tatum and Onyeka Okongwu had to be separated after battling for a rebound.

With just under four minutes left in the extra period and the Celtics clinging to a one-point lead, De’Andre Hunter attempted a three-pointer. The rebound sparked a physical contest between Tatum and Okongwu, leading to a brief altercation. Though the situation didn’t escalate further, it added intensity to an already dramatic finish.

After the game, Tatum shed light on the incident, admitting that part of his reaction was aimed at creating a buzz. “Honestly, I probably did that for you,” Tatum told a media member, via Boston.com. “I thought you would probably like that, see me get angry and (expletive)”.

Tatum also acknowledged that he likely deserved a technical foul for his actions, which the referees did not call. “But it was fun. A little tussle. I think the fans enjoyed it,” he added. “It got the crowd going. Give the refs credit, it should have been a tech. They didn’t call it, they separated us, and we kept playing”.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks look on during the first half at TD Garden. (Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Joe Mazzulla weighs in

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla discussed the scuffle in his postgame press conference, emphasizing the importance of competitive spirit in high-stakes games.

“It’s just competitive nature. It’s a fight,” Mazzulla said, via Daniel Donabedian. “I think that stuff’s important, and you need to show a level of spirit. And we did that. So that was great. You gotta feed off that, and it’s a representation of the Celtics and the mindset that we’re trying to have. So I thought it was great”.

A rare night for Tatum

The game against the Hawks was an unusual one for Jayson Tatum, not only because of the scuffle but also due to his struggles shooting the ball.

Despite finishing with solid overall numbers—23 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists—Tatum shot just 7-for-21 from the field and 2-for-9 from beyond the arc. The frustration from his missed shots may have played a role in his heated exchange with Okongwu.

