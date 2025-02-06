Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals his pick for the greatest NBA players of all time

The debate over who qualifies as the greatest player—or players—in NBA history is one of the league’s most enduring conversations. This topic transcends fans and analysts alike, with even current players weighing in on their picks. Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum entered the discussion, offering his perspective on the matter.

The “Greatest of All Time” debate, or GOAT conversation, is unlikely to ever have a definitive answer, as it often comes down to personal preference, even though career achievements and statistics bolster the arguments for many legends.

In December 2023, Tatum appeared on the Point Forward podcast with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner, where he revealed his top seven NBA players of all time.

In descending order, Tatum named Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Shaquille O’Neal. Notably, Tatum left Celtics legend Larry Bird off his list, a surprising omission given Bird’s storied legacy in Boston.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles away from Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during a 117-96 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Who’s the best player in the NBA today?

In February 2024, during an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Tatum was asked who he considers the best player in the league right now. Without hesitation, the Celtics forward confidently named himself.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for a lot of guys in this league,” Tatum explained to Andrews. “Giannis for sure, (Nikola) Jokic obviously just won (a championship), (Joel) Embiid, guys who’ve won MVPs. The list goes on. The league is in a great place. I truly do believe every night I step out on the floor that I’m the best player“.

He elaborated further, saying, “I’m very confident because I know how hard I work and how much I put into this game. I know how badly I want to be one of the best and how badly I want to win. Why wouldn’t I be confident? I know how hard I work”.

Tatum proves his point

Tatum’s confidence seemed to pay off. The Celtics went on to win the NBA championship later that season, defeating the Miami Heat in the Finals. While Jaylen Brown earned Finals MVP honors, it was Tatum’s leadership throughout the season that propelled Boston to the title.

