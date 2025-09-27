Celtics’ Jayson Tatum gives a hopeful injury update, pointing toward his return

The Boston Celtics suffered an unexpected blow this season, with all eyes now on Jayson Tatum following an Achilles injury. Despite the setback, there are promising signs that the star forward is on the road to recovery and returning to NBA action.

Tatum is gradually working his way back from the injury and recently hit a major milestone in his rehab. Speaking with USA TODAY’s Sports Seriously, he revealed that he completed his first on-court workout since the injury, spending roughly 15 minutes reacclimating to the floor.

“Yesterday was the first time I went on the court and did a basketball workout,” Tatum said. “I was on the court for like 15 minutes. The goal is just getting more comfortable. I’ve been jogging, and the next step is sprinting, and then changing directions. So, just gradually getting my workouts to look how they used to when I was healthy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

These are encouraging signs for Tatum, who has Celtics fans eagerly awaiting his return. Meanwhile, the team has had to adjust to life without their star, looking ahead to when he can lead them again.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics.

Advertisement

Tatum’s star-level numbers

Tatum was at the peak of his powers before the Achilles tear. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game on 45.2% shooting. As an NBA champion, six-time All-Star, and five-time All-NBA player, he was poised to take the mantle from aging stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Advertisement

see also Lakers’ JJ Redick names Tom Brady as one of his coaching role models

The Achilles tear in May not only cut his season short but also impacted the Celtics’ immediate future. With a challenging recovery ahead, Tatum is not expected to see the floor until spring 2026 at the earliest.

Advertisement

Celtics’ response to the injury

In response to Tatum’s absence, the Celtics traded key players such as Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to save money and maintain roster flexibility. The organization recognizes it cannot contend without its franchise cornerstone and has effectively conceded this NBA season to maximize its championship prospects once Tatum returns.