NBA veteran Kevin Durant delivers a five-word reaction on Jayson Tatum latest video

Boston Celtics advanced to the conference semifinals against New York Knicks in the 2025 NBA playoffs. Unfortunately, they faced a major setback in Game 4 when star player Jayson Tatum abandoned the series with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Despite this, the 27-year-old posted an encouraging recovery video, showing steady progress. In a show of support, Kevin Durant offered a succinct five-word reaction.

On his YouTube channel, Jayson Tatum unveiled a video titled ‘Back On Court,’ showcasing his training sessions with ball at the Celtics’ facilities. With just three months from his injury, Boston’s star remarkable progress in recovery has fans eagerly anticipating his return. However, the 27-year-old star emphasized in a recent interview that he is approaching his comeback with caution and is not rushing his return to the court.

Kevin Durant, no stranger to Achilles injury challenge in his storied career, has fostered a close bond with Jayson Tatum, regularly offering encouragement. Reflecting his unwavering support, Durant recently responded to Tatum’s latest video with a brief yet impactful statement: “Insane. Let’s get it JT,” he reacted to a Celtics post on CLNS, via X.

Similar to Jayson, Kevin Durant faced an Achilles injury in 2019 during his stint with the Golden State Warriors, sidelining him for the entire 2019-20 NBA season. In stark contrast, Jayson’s rapid recovery and progress highlight his impressive determination and commitment. Nonetheless, it does not guarantee that he will make a comeback soon.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets.

Celtics’ executive Brad Stevens delivers bold statement on Jayson Tatum’s recovery

Since Jayson began his recovery, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to returning ahead of schedule. After the franchise’s slow offseason, the team’s cornerstone has pushed himself to accelerate his rehabilitation process. This determination has fueled speculation about an early return in the 2025-26 season. Addressing these rumors, Celtics executive Brad Stevens provided a definitive response to the possibility of Jayson’s soon comeback.

“I’ve said this from Day 1 and I’ll continue to say it, there’s no timelines on Jayson from my perspective… My No. 1 goal, my No. 2 goal, No. 3 goal, No. 4 goal is Jayson Tatum fully healthy, full recovery. And he’s well on his way… He has been incredibly diligent. He has been a great leader by example,” Brad Stevens said, via The Athletic.

In case Jayson returns mid-season in 2025-26, his focus will likely be on regaining his competitive rhythm. During this period, the Celtics must fully rely on Jaylen Brown to lead the offense, ensuring stability and maintaining their competitive edge. The team’s primary objective is to have Jayson at peak performance for the 2026-27 season, all while carefully managing his recovery to prevent any injury setbacks.