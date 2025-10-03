Jayson Tatum injury report: Celtics could aim to be contenders with his probably early return

The Boston Celtics appeared resigned heading into the next NBA season, mainly due to the injury of their star Jayson Tatum and the need to dismantle the roster for financial reasons. However, there could be good news on the horizon.

Tatum’s recovery timeline just got a lot more optimistic. According to the latest reports, the Boston Celtics star could return as early as March, giving Boston a chance to re-enter the championship conversation with their franchise player leading the way.

“The news and the video of Jayson Tatum being back on the floor for his recovery in Boston is something that took the league by surprise,” said Jake Fischer. “What does this mean in terms of Tatum’s ultimate return? There’s definitely buzz that he could be back sometime in March,” a source told The Athletic. “The context of Boston’s season will be very important for Jayson Tatum’s return.”

The Celtics reached the pinnacle of success when they won the title in 2024. Led by Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday, they cruised through the East in one of the best seasons in franchise history. Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, finishing sixth in MVP voting.

Jayson Tatum’s injury was a major blow to Celtics’ playoff hopes

Tatum’s injury

Going into last season, Boston had hopes of repeating as champions, but they never advanced past the second round. In the East Semifinals against the Knicks, Tatum suffered a torn Achilles that ultimately ended the Celtics’ season. It was a crushing moment for the team, which responded with a series of trades to save money and maintain flexibility as Tatum recovers.

Initially, Tatum wasn’t expected back until the 2026-27 campaign. For most players, a serious Achilles injury requires 9-12 months of recovery, and even longer to return to previous form, if at all. Of course, the timeline varies by player, with some ending their careers while others maintain their superstar level.

It’s too early to say which category Tatum falls into, but all signs point to a quick and successful return. Beyond the reports of being ahead of schedule, Tatum was recently seen back in the gym, looking like someone who hasn’t skipped a beat on the court.

Tatum’s numbers

With averages of 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game last season, it’s clear that Jayson Tatum is among the NBA’s elite when healthy. At just 27 years old, he has his prime ahead of him and plenty of time to make up for the games he’ll miss. The best part? He may not have to wait very long.

